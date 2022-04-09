WATSONTOWN — A former Watsontown United Methodist Church in Delaware Township will be auctioned off on April 28.
The 17,178-square-foot building on 39 acres of land, located at 1315 and 1319 Eighth Street Drive, Watsontown, is expected to be sold at $750,000 or more. The church and four-bedroom home on the property were both built in 2010.
“This is unique,” said Realtor Michael T. Roan, of Williamsport. “This will be my 10th church in three years across central Pennsylvania. The churches are usually older, many from the 1800s.”
Roan said the church congregation expanded in 2010, sold its former building and built the new location. However, he said attendance got low and the mortgage became too much for them to handle. It closed down less than a year ago.
“The older churches don’t bring in a lot of money,” said Roan. “A lot of the time that’s because of zoning. If they’re in residential, it has to be residential. Some of these churches require a lot of work, too.”
The church being auctioned is in “good shape,” he said. It includes 11 classrooms, four offices, a reception area, 2.5 sets of restrooms, a kitchen and a 5,184-square-foot multi-purpose room.
Roan said he and his team have spent the last month marketing the property, contacting Realtors in the area and placing brochures around where it matters.
Roan said he was contacted by the Susquehanna Conference of Methodist Churches three years ago to help sell a church. He has been selling them ever since for the Methodists.
Some of the churches have been sold and turned into Air BNBs, wedding venues, food banks, retirement centers, and a theater league. Other church congregations have also purchased the properties and repurposed them into their new headquarters, he said.
He will be selling another former United Methodist Church at 3 Canton St., Union Township, Tioga County, at 2 p.m. May 7. That church was built in the 1880s.
Scott James, one of Roan’s business partners, said the number of people at these auctions varies. While there are plenty of interested buyers, they also get curious community members or former church members who want to know what happens to the property.
The church would make for a good school or church, said Roan.
“It’s got potential, but the zoning will limit the use,” said James.
The property is zoned as agricultural, they said.
Roan said he has been dealing in real estate since 1980, selling 464 homes, 14,285 acres, 94 commercial properties, 87 farms, three quarries and 11 schools. He has sold properties in three states and 23 counties in Pennsylvania. His sales since 1980 total $91,239,764, he said.
The auction will be held at 6 p.m. April 28. Roan said interested buyers can contact him at 570-419-0380 or at MichaelTRoanrealestate@gmail.com.