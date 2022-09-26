Two former United Methodist Church buildings in the Susquehanna Valley will be auctioned off on Saturday.
Michael Roan, a treasurer of Trout Run United Methodist Church in Lycoming County and dealing in real estate since 1980, will have sold 18 churches since 2017 by the end of next week. He noted that attendance for many churches has been dwindling in the last few years.
“It’s the same story for everyone,” he said. “Churches were hurting before the (COVID-19) pandemic. A lot of churches didn’t make a comeback; it was the final nail in the coffin.”
Roan said he was contacted by the Susquehanna Conference of Methodist Churches nearly four years ago to help sell a church. He has been selling them ever since for the Methodists.
The former West Milton property is located on a total of .697 acres on two parcels across Kelly and White Deer townships and the Lewisburg Area and Milton Area school districts. It has a 6,000-square-foot sanctuary and banquet hall. It has leaded stained glass, central air, paved parking lots, and has all public utilities including natural gas. It is commercially zoned, which means any potential buyers can convert it into residential space or a business, including a restaurant, he said.
“The sanctuary is big,” said Roan. “You can live here, you can work here, you can have a store here or a restaurant.”
The building was constructed in 1896.
The former Shamokin Dam property has a 4,872-square-foot sanctuary and banquet hall. It has leaded stained glass, central air, all public utilities including natural gas and located near the Fabridam River Park and the Jack H. Treas Park. The original church was believed to have been built in 1870 and the current structure was built in 1904. It is in the flood zone.
It also has a “beautiful bronze bell” that was cast in 1884 in Baltimore by Henry McShane and Company and dedicated to the church congregation in memory of Dr. Isaac Hottenstein in 1884, said Roan.
“This is a beautiful church with beautiful windows and a beautiful bell,” said Roan.
Roan is confident both churches will sell for more than $100,000. He recently auctioned off the former Mount Hope Methodist Church in Fairfield. The starting bid was $60,000 and it sold for $138,000, he said.
Some of the churches have been sold and turned into Air BNBs, wedding venues, food banks, retirement centers, and a theater league. Other church congregations have also purchased the properties and repurposed them into their new headquarters, he said.
He will also be selling the former Fowlersville United Methodist Church at 10 Golf Course Road, Fowlersville, Columbia County, at 2 p.m. Oct. 8. That church was built in 1900.
Scott Jones, one of Roan’s business partners, said it’s sad to see attendance drop in these churches.
“Churches used to be closer together and people didn’t have cars,” said Jones. “They now drive 30 to 40 miles to go to their churches.”
Roan said interested buyers can contact him at 570-419-0380 or at MichaelTRoanrealestate@gmail.com.