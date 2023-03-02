SHAMOKIN — Former Shamokin City Councilman Joseph Leschinskie Jr. is accused of driving under the influence of medical marijuana following a two-vehicle accident in Shamokin Township on Jan. 27.
Leschinskie, 38, of Shamokin, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and five summary traffic violations. The charges were filed by state Trooper Aaron Brown, of the Stonington State Police Barracks, in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.
Leschinskie, who was removed from office by a county judge last year because he had a felony cocaine drug conviction in 2009, announced in January that he intended to run for office again. Leschinskie won the primary election in 2021, took the oath of office and served on the board for only a few weeks before he was removed.
Brown responded to the accident at 3:05 p.m. Jan. 27 at the intersection of Route 61 and Reading Turnpike. Leschinskie said he was traveling in the left lane of Route 61 in a 2014 Nissan Sentra when he observed a white car in front of him traveling at a slow rate of speed. He said he attempted to slow down, but the vehicle did not stop in time and he struck the vehicle, police said.
At the scene, Leschinskie's eyes allegedly appeared to be glassy and his speech and mannerisms allegedly appeared to be slow. At the hospital, Leschinskie said he didn't remember what happened during the crash and he was not using his phone, police said.
Leschinskie was questioned if he used medical marijuana prior to the crash. Leschinskie allegedly became defensive and refused to answer any more questions, police said.
It was determined that the crash occurred as Leschinskie allegedly struck the rear of a stopped vehicle in the left lane of Route 61. No tire marks were found to indicate braking, police said.
A search warrant was granted. Lab results revealed that Leschinskie had THC in his system during the crash.
Leschinskie is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on these charges at 9:30 a.m. April 25 in front of Gembic.
Leschinskie issued a statement to the media on Thursday stating that he suffers from conditions that require him to take medication daily.
"I do not believe anyone should have to publicly discuss or disclose their medications or their health conditions, as I believe those are private matters," said Leschinskie.
At the scene of the accident, Leschinskie said he and the other party involved were treated by medical professionals. He was interviewed in an ambulance at the scene by Brown. Leschinskie claims to have a copy of the medical report from the EMTs, which he said contradict the accusations that his speech was slurred and that his eyes were glossy.