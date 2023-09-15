COAL TOWNSHIP — A former inmate at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township faces attempted homicide charges after state police say the 46-year-old man attempted to kill a prison guard by cutting their face and neck using a makeshift weapon, according to court documents.
Julio Ortiz, now incarcerated at Waynesburg, faces the attempted murder charge after state police said on June 15 medical services were dispatched to 1 Kelley Drive, in Coal Township, after an alleged victim was reported to have been cut with a weapon, police said.
On June 26, troopers say they reviewed medical records which allegedly showed a laceration on the guard's check extending down the neck.
Troopers watched video surveillance footage, and it showed Ortiz enter the EA Block of the prison holding a dustpan in his left hand, according to a criminal complaint.
Ortiz walked to the rear of the block and confronted the alleged victim and minutes later Ortiz allegedly lunged onto the alleged victim's back where the cutting took place, troopers said.
The victim was able to get loose and eventually sprayed Ortiz with a mace type liquid causing Ortiz to back away, police said.
Troopers said the weapon was located by another guard and described it as two wooden ice cream scoop, three inches in length with a razor in between, according to troopers.
Ortiz will appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charges.