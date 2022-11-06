COAL TOWNSHIP — Former Coal Township Manager Rob Slaby returned to his position this week after seven months.
At Thursday night’s public meeting, the township commissioners voted in favor of Slaby returning to his former position of manager/secretary at his former salary of $68,000. His replacement Thomas Boyer was moved to the newly created position of assistant manager/secretary at a salary of $45,000.
“Mr. Boyer was doing a good job,” said Commissioner President Craig Fetterman. “We had to hire someone to back up our secretary Sue, who is also our treasurer. She has been here a long, long time and knows a lot of stuff, but we needed a backup. We spoke to Rob and it was natural to take Rob back and have Tom learn some of Sue’s duties.”
In April, Slaby resigned from the position to work in the private sector after serving as manager since 2009. Boyer was named his replacement at the same meeting.
Commissioner George Zalar thanked Boyer for stepping up.
“It’s no easy task,” said Zalar. “Thanks again for getting involved.”
Fetterman said the restructuring is no additional burden on the taxpayers because someone needed to be hired and a code secretary will soon be leaving her position as well. Boyer will learn how to do payroll and code duties, he said.
In other business, Gregory Snyder resigned from the township street department. The commissioners voted to advertise for an open laborer position to replace Snyder.