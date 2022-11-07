COAL TOWNSHIP — Former Northumberland County Commissioner Vinny Clausi donated $10,000 to Coal Township toward the Welsh Recreation Center project.
Clausi, a township resident, presented the check to the township commissioners at Thursday night’s public meeting.
The Board of Commissioners expressed their thanks and individually hugged Clausi after the presentation.
“The generosity exceeds his good looks,” Commissioner President Craig Fetterman joked. “Thank you, Vinny. It really helps us.”
The Welsh Recreation Center at North Locust and West Arch streets is expected to open in the spring.
The indoor recreation facility will be a multi-purpose space with basketball courts, other athletic activities and rentals for parties.
In 2019, former township Commissioner Gene Welsh donated $200,000 to the project, prompting the commissioners to name the facility the Welsh Recreation Center.
Much of the project’s costs and labor have been donated by local residents and students, including the township employees, Northumberland County Career and Technology Center in Coal Township, the IBEW Local Union 607 and Iron Workers 404.
Commissioners Matthew Schiccatano and Gene Welsh said the donation will be used for painting, ceiling and wall work, installing security systems, and plumbing.
“We’re getting there,” said Welsh.
Clausi said the township needed the financial help.
“I donated it because they need to the money to finish the complex,” said Clausi. “They had to pay a lot of money to fight the lawsuit. They don’t have the money to finish the center. I hope everyone in Coal Township would donate so they finish the center.”
Clausi is referencing a lawsuit filed by Northumberland County over disputed prison permit fees. The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania recently upheld a Northumberland County judge’s decision that forces Coal Township to pay back more than $267,000 in disputed prison permit fees to Northumberland County.
The township spent more than $160,000 defending and appealing the lawsuit.