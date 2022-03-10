SHAMOKIN — A former Northumberland County Commissioner and a Shamokin priest are planning a trip to Poland in order to give funds to Ukrainian orphanages.
Former Commissioner Vinny Clausi has teamed up with Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church priest Mykola Ivanov in a fundraising effort that Clausi said he wanted to start after continuing to watch the news about Russia invading Ukraine.
Clausi met with Ivanov and said he would start the fundraising effort off by donating $10,000 of his own money in hopes residents would follow suit and donate $5 per household to reach a minimum goal of $100,000.
Clausi said if each household in Northumberland County donates $5, with approximately 35,000 households in the county, the total would be $175,000 which he hopes to achieve.
Clausi said he will then purchase flights for himself and Ivanov, who has his parents and his wife's parents still living in Ukraine, to fly to Poland and meet Ivanov's friends from Ukraine at the border to deliver the money so it could be distributed to orphanages across the country.
"I wanted to help out and we are so far away that the only thing we can do right now is to support the Ukrainian people and the children with donations," Clausi said. "We need to stand together and help these people during this sad time."
Clausi and Ivanov will meet March 14 at 1 p.m. at the church located at 227 N. Shamokin, St., with Ivanov where he will present the first $10,000 and kick off the fundraising event which will be hosted through "go fund me."
Ivanov said donations have been going to Ukraine for the army but he wants people to remember the children.
"We are trying to get anything we can and help we can," he said. "The community has been stopping by and donating things and being supportive and we want to be able to bring as much as we can."
Ivanov said his parents and wife's parents are still in Lviv and he is trying to convince them to make their way to Poland but it's not an easy task.
"It's a 20-mile line for people waiting to get into Poland," he said. "It is taking people nearly three days to get out of Ukraine at the border of Poland."
Ivanov said he and Clausi will meet with officials from an orphanage in Lviv at the Poland border. "I have made the contacts and we will get there as soon as we can."
Whether or not Ivanov will get to see his parents and in-laws is still up in the air.
"I am trying to get them to come to the border," he said. "I would obviously love to see them all and get them to safety."
More information on how to donate will be made available during a press conference at the church March 14.