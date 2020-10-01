SUNBURY — A former correctional officer at Northumberland County Jail who avoided all charges following a drug investigation was charged today for lying under oath at a summary trial in August.
County Detective Degg Stark charged Holly Olvany, 49, of Sunbury, with one felony count of perjury and one misdemeanor count of false swearing in the Mount Carmel office of District Judge William Cole. Olvany, who was taken into custody this morning by county sheriff deputies, is accused of lying about having an appointment to drop off a urine sample for testing at her family physician.
Stark originally reported that the district attorney's office was investigating on Feb. 4, 2019, an outbreak of alleged illegal drugs inside the county jail in Coal Township. A K-9 from the Northumberland Montour County Drug Task Force focused on Olvany's locker and her vehicle. Investigators collected evidence from Olvany's locker, but she sped away in her vehicle when approached before law enforcement could stop her, Stark said.
Prior to the summary trial on Aug. 12, five of six criminal charges were dismissed by Shamokin District Judge John Gembic in April 2019 and one misdemeanor count of using or possessing a urine test kit designed to mask the effects of drugs in urine was withdrawn by the District Attorney's office in September 2019. Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley N. Anderson in August determined that Olvany was not guilty of a summary count of careless driving, the last remaining charge from the original criminal complaint.
The District Attorney’s Office is now alleging that Olvany made at least two false statements under oath, in an official proceeding and with a stenographer present, and that her statements were material to that proceeding. The District Attorney’s Office ordered and reviewed a copy of the court transcript for use as evidence in this case, according to court documents.
Under cross-examination by Assistant District Attorney Michael Finn, Olvany first stated she had an appointment with her family physician to drop off a urine sample for testing on Feb. 4, 2019. She also testified that she made that appointment two days prior to the alleged appointment date.
Her family physician and a nurse employed in that office offered written statements to the District Attorney’s Office saying that no such appointment existed. Additionally, the physician said Olvany’s claim that she made the alleged appointment two days earlier was also false, according to court documents.
The physician told the District Attorney’s Office urine samples are collected and tested in his office, and are sent out to a hospital laboratory if further testing is warranted. Otherwise, he would have no idea whose urine it was, according to court documents.
Olvany was taken into custody at her home at 9:40 a.m. today by sheriff deputies. She was arraigned in front of Cole and released on her own recognizance after bail was set at $50,000.