LEWISBURG — A former Country Cupboard employee is still struggling to keep up with the bills and feeding her family after the beloved restaurant and gift shop closed in February.
Forty-six-year-old June Hackenburg is especially thankful for the Here. For Good. campaign, having already been using it the last few years, “When I open the bag, I’ve got tears in my eyes. To me, it made me believe in the goodness of people. What’s in that bag is stuff my children have asked for or stuff my children didn’t even ask for but stuff they liked. It means a lot.”
Until recently, Hackenberg had been working two jobs — second shift at Country Cupboard and third shift at Walmart — but it took a toll on her health, “I was sleeping for two, three hours a day. I ended up in the hospital one day because I worked four days straight with no sleep. At the end of (last) December, I made the choice to leave Walmart and go to Country Cupboard. In February, Country Cupboard closed.”
Now Hackenberg is still struggling to find work and has a limited time frame available to work. Her boyfriend of 20 years works two jobs and is the family’s only income, “We’re even behind on rent and everything because we got to the point where the (county) assistance office took our food stamps because he was making a little too much. Then when we had to buy food on a weekly basis, it got to the point I chose to feed my children instead of paying bills.”
Hackenberg says she first found out about Here. For Good. from the Northumberland County Assistance office a few years ago, when her boyfriend had a heart attack. She also has a 12-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl at home.
The Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund which has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s families. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
