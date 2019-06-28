A former county inmate faces a harassment charge after Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark said she slapped the buttocks of a guard in front of inmates.
Holly Derk was charged with summary harassment after District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said the incident took place outside the county jail Monday.
Matulewicz said a female guard witnessed Derk attempting to communicate with male inmates near a fenced in area at the jail. When the guard asked Derk to leave Stark said Derk attempted to mock and intimidate the guard by slapping her on the buttocks in plain view of the prisoners, Matulewicz said.
Stark investigated the incident and said it was captured on prison cameras. Charges are now filed through Shamokin District Judge John Gembic's office.