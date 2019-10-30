SUNBURY — Former Northumberland County Chief Probation Officer Jimmy Jason Cortelyou pleaded guilty on Wednesday to stealing more than $31,000 in house arrest funds from the probation department between 2014 and 2016.
Cortelyou, 41, of Herndon, confirmed to Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley Anderson that he started "poking holes" in the way house arrest funds were handled on the first day of the job in May 2014. The procedures for handling house arrest accounts previously involved dual control with a method of checks and balances, but Cortelyou changed that procedure to one solely controlled by him, according to the criminal complaint.
He pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft by failure to make the required distribution of funds. He will be sentenced at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 23.
The plea deal was negotiated by Deputy Attorney General Nicole Forzato, the lead prosecutor in the case from the office of state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and defense attorney Brian Perry, of Perry Shore Weisenberger & Zemlock, in Harrisburg. As part of the plea deal, Cortelyou will likely be sentenced to three to 23 months imprisonment followed by two years of probation, 100 hours of community service and pay back $56,530 in restitution to the county.
Cortelyou told Anderson that he took money from house arrest clients. Forzato asked him if he started "poking holes" in the procedures on day one of his employment and Cortelyou said he agreed with that statement.
Three other felony counts and one misdemeanor are dropped as part of the plea deal.
Cortelyou started in May 2014 and was fired on Feb. 10, 2016, after alleged "discrepancies in the records of receipts" were found in the house arrest program, according to a press release from Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor in 2016. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz on March 11, 2016, referred the case to the attorney general's office.
It cost $25,000 to hire accounting firm Boyer and Ritter LLC to conduct an audit of the program. The company discovered that $31,530 was missing from the deposits to the county fund between June 2, 2014, and Feb. 10, 2016, according to the criminal complaint.
Sentencing was deferred to January in order for Cortelyou to pay back the restitution for the stolen funds and cost of the investigation.
Cortelyou remains free on $30,000 unsecured bail. His sentence will be through the Snyder County Prison and Probation Department and will likely be eligible for the work-release program.
The court also amended the complaint to include the correct spelling of Cortelyou's first name.