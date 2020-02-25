SUNBURY — Former Northumberland County Chief Probation Officer Jimmy Jason Cortelyou was sentenced this morning to three to 23 months in county prison for stealing for than $31,000 in house arrest funds from the probation department between 2014 and 2016.
Cortelyou, 41, of Herndon, pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of theft by failure to make the required distribution of funds. Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley N. Anderson sentenced Cortelyou to three to 23 months at Dauphin County Prison in Harrisburg with work-release eligibility followed by two years of probation with Snyder County, 100 hours of community service. He must pay the court fees and costs of imprisonment in another county. He has already paid back $56,530 in restitution to the county for the theft and costs of the audit to investigate the crime.
Deputy Attorney General Nicole Forzato, the lead prosecutor in the case from the office of state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, declined comment, but Shapiro made a statement in a prepared media release.
“Cortelyou changed the way Northumberland County counted and deposited house arrest funds in the attempt to pad his personal funds,” Shapiro said. “Public corruption like this has no place in Pennsylvania, and we work hard every day to stop it.”
Cortelyou started in May 2014 and was fired on Feb. 10, 2016, after alleged "discrepancies in the records of receipts" were found in the house arrest program, according to a press release from Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor in 2016. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz on March 11, 2016, referred the case to the attorney general's office.
The procedures for handling house arrest accounts previously involved dual control with a method of checks and balances, but Cortelyou changed that procedure to one solely controlled by him on the first day of employment, according to the criminal complaint. From June 2014 until February 2016, Cortelyou logged $152,009 into the Probation and Parole Office’s receipt book, but only $120,478 made it into its Treasury account.
It cost $25,000 to hire accounting firm Boyer and Ritter LLC to conduct an audit of the program. The company discovered that $31,530 was missing from the deposits to the county fund between June 2, 2014, and Feb. 10, 2016, according to the criminal complaint.
Cortelyou, who has been free on $30,000 unsecured bail, must report to the Dauphin County Work Release Program to start his sentence at 9 a.m. March 3. Anderson said Cortelyou must pay any costs associated with imprisonment in another county so Northumberland County does not incur any costs.
Saylor, who attended the hearing with court administrator Kevin O'Hearn and Chief Probation Officer Tim Heitzman, interrupted near the end of the hearing and requested that Anderson ask Cortelyou if he had any public statements to make. Saylor is the elected official who oversees the probation department.
Cortelyou declined further comment when prompted by Anderson.
Saylor declined comment after the proceeding as well.
"Mr. Cortelyou is glad to put this behind him and move forward," said defense attorney is Brian Perry, of Perry Shore Weisenberger & Zemlock, in Harrisburg, following the hearing. "His life is forever changed now that he is a convicted felon. He needs now to move forward."