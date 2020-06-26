DANVILLE — Former Montour County District Attorney Robert Buehner has filed lawsuit against the Danville Area School District and its board of directors for violating the state's Sunshine Act by not permitting him to discuss the district budget at virtual school board meeting last month.
According to the suit filed in Montour County court, Buehner was denied "his right of public participation," during the May 27 meeting when the board did not permit him to comment about the budget because it was not on the agenda. Buehner did address the school board about the opening of the boy's basketball coaching position. The suit states Buehner did register to speak during the public comment period about the basketball position.
The suit state the Sunshine Act permits public comment on "matters of concern, official action or deliberation," and he considered the budget discussion a "matter of common concern."
The suit requests the actions of the May 27 meeting — including the opening of the basketball position formerly held by Lenny Smith — be "declared null and void" and the board be fined for their actions.
— THE DAILY ITEM