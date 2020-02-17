SUNBURY — Former Danville High School football coach Jim Keiser will be interviewed Tuesday for the vacant Shikellamy Braves job.
Keiser confirmed the interview will take place in front of the Shikellamy school board tonight.
"I think it is a great opportunity for me," Keiser said Monday afternoon.
Keiser was in his 11th season when he resigned in September just three games into the year. He was suspended after the season opener and resigned two weeks later.
Keiser was 84-39 during his career at Danville.
"I don't want to discuss any of that and I want to put it all behind me," Keiser said while denying any wrongdoing. "I want to move forward and get my reputation back."
During the meeting where the resignation was accepted, board member Joel Klena, reading from a statement following the public comments, said Keiser turned in his resignation after the district presented him with the results of an “in-depth investigation” completed by the district administration. Klena said the conclusion of the investigation was “based on written statements from more than 15 individuals.” He said the investigation found continued concern regarding inappropriate language.
Danville School Board President Kevin Brouse and director Dawn Koons-Gill resigned at the meeting. Board Vice President Josh Seidel resigned the next morning.
"Coach Keiser would be an amazing addition to the Shikellamy football program,” said Koons-Gill. "He comes with great experience and was highly respected by his student athletes. Each of my own four children experienced Coach either in the classroom or on the field. It’s a shame the dirty politics of a few small minded administrators and parents in Danville drove him out. Danville’s loss would, beyond a shadow of a doubt, would be Shikellamy's gain."
Keiser was also suspended for one game in 2018 for a sideline argument with an assistant coach.
Keiser said he spoke with former Shikellamy coach Todd Tilford, who resigned in December. Shikellamy offered the job to Upper Dauphin High School head coach Kent Smeltz but Smeltz turned the position down, Shikellamy administrators said.
Tilford said Keiser called him and asked about the program.
Tilford said he told Keiser, "That we have a bunch of good kids and the program is in good shape. I believe the program is headed in the right direction with a bunch of tough dedicated players returning with strong support from the administration."
The only other coach in the running is Shikellamy's teacher and high school football assistant coach Ron Pratt. Pratt was interviewed by the board twice. Keiser only received one interview but after Smeltz turned down the position, Keiser was called back to interview for the board a second time.
Shikellamy school Director Scott Karpinski said the district has two candidates they are considering.
"After the interviews are completed the district will hire the best candidate fit for the district," Karpinski said.
Director Jenna Eister-Whitaker said she was aware of the Danville situation and had questions.
"I was provided with information that was concerning," she said. "I have never met Mr. Keiser but I look forward to the opportunity to sit down and speak with him and getting clarification.
Director Slade Shreck said he also wants answers.
"I think the information that was read by the Danville school board is disturbing," Shreck said. "I think there needs to be some answers put to it."