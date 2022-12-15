LEWISBURG — A former dentist serving a Snyder County Prison sentence for assaulting a young girl has been granted work-release eligibility.
Michael B. Damgaard, 34, formerly of Mechanicsburg, appeared before Senior Judge Dudley N. Anderson Thursday in Union County Court, Lewisburg, to make the request for the work-release program.
He pleaded guilty last month to felony endangering the welfare of a child, felony criminal use of a communications facility and misdemeanor assault in exchange for the withdrawal of rape and other charges stemming from an assault on a 15-year-old Snyder County girl.
Under a plea agreement, Damgaard received a nine month to 23 1/2 month county jail sentence followed by seven years of probation with conditions that prohibit him from interactions on social media platforms or contact with non-familial minors. He must also undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation before being paroled and comply with any treatment recommendations.
A former dentist, Damgaard has no job currently but is looking at options, according to his attorney, Kyle Rude.
In the event Damgaard secures a job, Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch asked the court to require him to be electronically monitored when he is outside the prison.
Anderson said electronic monitoring would be a decision made by the work release program coordinator.