SUNBURY — Former Sunbury District Judge Ben Apfelbaum announced Wednesday he will seek another run at the position.
Apfelbaum and Sunbury attorney Rachel Wiest are the only two candidates to announce.
The position is vacated after current District Judge Mike Toomey announced he will be seeking the seat of Northumberland County Common Please Judge.
Toomey defeated Apfelbaum in 2018 to become Sunbury district judge.
Apfelbaum said he wanted to return to his former job because he loved his earlier service as a district magistrate judge and he is committed to serving the community and the justice system.
"My record speaks for itself," he said. "I had the great honor and pleasure of presiding over thousands of cases. Nothing would please me more than serving for another six-year term."
Apfelbaum, who served on the bench from 2012 to 2018, said since he left office, drugs have hit the community.
"Methamphetamine has exploded in our community," he said. "When I was our district judge, heroin and fentanyl were a big problem but there was not a lot of meth. We knew that it was only a matter of time before meth came into our area. I started to see a few meth cases towards the end of my term. People are making meth in apartments now. Those meth labs potentially lead to fatal fires that kill our innocent neighbors. There is nothing worse than that."
Apfelbaum said he understands there are other drugs in the community, but stopping methamphetamine is his priorty.
"I view the other addictive drugs as primarily a health problem," he said."Meth is different. Meth creates additional problems. The most dangerous are meth lab fires. Anyone intentionally supporting the meth economy, through buying or selling it, promotes a grave public safety problem. I know we have other issues, but this, to me, is the most pressing one. I will do whatever is in my power to protect our community’s safety from those dangers."
Apfelbaum said he also wants to use the courtroom as a place to help people.
"I want my court to do everything possible to help the treatment courts, and probation, in helping people straighten out their lives," he said. "Sometimes treatment and community service is appropriate and preferable to incarceration.
Apfelbaum served as a Sunbury attorney since 2003. He was born in Northumberland and has lived in Northumberland or Sunbury for most of his life. He is a graduate of Susquehanna University, the Dickinson School of Law of Penn State University, Penn State (Harrisburg), and the AOPC Magisterial Judge School. After law school he also completed seven courses at Luzerne Area Community College and took non-credit courses in Pennsylvania’s Recovery Specialist program until Pennsylvania changed the eligibility requirements.
Apfelbaum is a lifelong member and board member of Congregation Beth El in Sunbury. He serves as a volunteer with the local ARC, and a local library. An Eagle Scout, he serves as an Assistant Scoutmaster in Boy Scout Troop 333, a Den Leader in Cub Scout Pack 3333, and is a prior board member of the Boy Scouts Susquehanna Council. Apfelbaum is currently active as a trustee in several local non-profits. He served as an attorney for the Shikellamy School District and several non-profit entities. He also served as a Northumberland County Mental Health Hearing Officer.
Apfelbaum is the son of Jeffrey and Susan Apfelbaum. He lives in Sunbury with his wife, Stephanie Apfelbaum who is a local teacher, and their two children.