LEWISBURG — The 18-year-old former resident aide accused of extensive elder abuse at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday.
Lewisburg District Judge Jeffrey Rowe set non-monetary bail with conditions for Madison Laine Cox, of Pinchtown Road, Montgomery. Cox, who turns 19 on Sunday, must not be employed at a health care or caregiving facility; she must not have any contact with the victims, families of victims, witnesses or the juvenile co-defendant; she must show up for court proceedings; she must inform the court if she moves; and she must stay out of trouble.
The case against Cox, who has been charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Patrolman Gary V. Heckman with 17 misdemeanor counts of abuse of a care-dependent person, will move forward to the Union County Court of Common Pleas where she can either take the case to trial, or seek a plea agreement with the district attorney's office. A formal arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 6 in front of Union County Judge Michael Piecuch.
The preliminary hearing on Thursday was moved from Rowe's district courtroom on the first floor of the county courthouse to the larger county courtroom on the second floor. This was due to the amount of family members, former employees and supporters on hand to witness the proceedings.
The soft-spoken woman had little to say during the bail hearing, answering mostly with either "yes, sir," "no, sir" or brief answers when questioned by the judge. She said she lived at her current address for three years with her family and lived her entire life in the Montgomery area.
She said it was her first encounter with the criminal justice system. She is not employed, has no issues with drugs or alcohol and has mental health concerns, she said.
Defense attorney Graham C. Showalter, of Lewisburg, said his client had no prior record and she had family to support her. Five family members joined her in the courtroom on Thursday.
Assistant District Attorney Martin Wilson said his only major concern when it came to bail was making sure Cox was restricted from working at a health care facility or nursing home. He specifically requested no contact with the victims or witnesses, and he left the amount of bail up to the judge's discretion.
Cox and an unidentified 17-year-old male resident assistant allegedly took numerous nude and demeaning photographs and videos of 17 residents between December and April. They allegedly posed with patients in the shower or on the toilet, took pictures of patients who had defecated themselves or had fallen to the ground and took videos of themselves demeaning or harassing individuals, according to court documents filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
They allegedly sent those records to each other, shared them on the phone app Snapchat, and showed them to classmates at a school, police said.
The victims range in age from 72 to 100 years old. The majority of people residing at Heritage Springs Memory Care, 327 Farley Circle, Lewisburg, are in various stages of Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia, which limits or severely impedes their cognitive abilities, police said.
A misdemeanor count of abuse of a care-dependent person carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, said Heckman.
Wilson did not provide any information on the status of the 17-year-old boy's case. He had no further comment.