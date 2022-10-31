SUNBURY — A former fire chief from Mount Carmel pleaded guilty on Monday in Northumberland County Court to a felony count of sexual assault by a volunteer or employee of a nonprofit.
Former Strong Fire Company Chief Kevin Mains Jr., 45, represented by defense attorney Sudhir Raman Patel, of Pottsville, entered the plea in front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones. Mains is accused of engaging in intercourse on four different occasions with a 14-year old female junior firefighter from July through August 2018.
A felony count of sexual assault by a volunteer or employee of a nonprofit carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine. The details of the plea agreement with Mains were not discussed in open court.
Jones ordered a pre-sentencing investigation. A sentencing date is not yet scheduled.
Mains did not make any statements in court other than to answer the judge's question about entering the plea, understanding his rights and being aware of what he was doing.
Mains was originally charged with five felony counts of statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault by volunteer or employee of a nonprofit and corruption of minors and an indecent assault misdemeanor. The remaining charges will be dismissed.
A second case is also likely to be withdrawn pending the original case's conclusion, according to Assistant District Attorney Leslie Bryden.
Mains was charged in the second case with misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and open lewdness and a summary count of harassment. He is accused of assaulting a 15-year-old girl in July 2021. He had been free on bail since July 2019.
After the second case, Mains has been free on a combined $220,000 cash bail since Sept. 15, 2021. As part of his bail conditions, Mains must not associate with any girls under the age of 17. He must not have any contact with the victims in both cases.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER