SUNBURY — A former fire chief from Mount Carmel already facing charges of sexual assault of a minor is accused of another incident involving a 15-year-old girl while he was free on bail.
Kevin Mains Jr., 44, the former fire chief of Strong Fire Company, was recommitted to Northumberland County Jail on Friday after County Judge Hugh Jones increased his bail from $100,000 to $200,000.
Mains was originally charged with five felony counts of statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault by volunteer or employee of nonprofit and corruption of minors and an indecent assault misdemeanor over to court.
Mains is accused of engaging in intercourse on four different occasions with a 14-year old female junior firefighter from July through August 2018.
Mains was charged Wednesday with misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and open lewdness and a summary count of harassment. He is accused of assaulting a 15-year-old girl in July. He has been free on bail since July 2019.
As part of his bail conditions, Mains must not associate with any girls under the age of 17. He must not have any contact with the victims in both cases.
Mains is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on the new charges at 11 a.m. Oct. 6 in front of Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole.