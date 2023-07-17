LEWISBURG — The former White Deer Fire Department treasurer who pleaded guilty on Monday to stealing more than $350,000 from the fire company over a four-year period will not see any jail time provided she makes full restitution by September.
On Monday in Union County Court, Leann M. Fisher, 48, of New Columbia, pleaded guilty in front of Union-Snyder County Judge Michael Piecuch to one felony count of theft by failure to make the required disposition of funds received. The plea deal calls for a probationary sentence provided that Fisher pays back $351,978 in stolen funds to White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company, 366 Cemetery St., New Columbia.
Piecuch ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Fisher will be sentenced by the end of September.
A charge of this nature carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in state prison and a fine of $25,000.
Piecuch initially questioned the stipulation of restitution in exchange for a probationary sentence, but ultimately said the court would have to reexamine the plea if Fisher failed to pay by the time of sentencing.
"Intentions don't pay bills," he said.
Fisher was arrested in December after White Deer Fire Company President Rod Cromley and other department members discovered nearly $200,000 in unauthorized financial transactions as they inquired about how much money was available for the purchase of a new rescue vehicle. Cromley told state police at Milton that only he and Fisher had access to the department’s funds.
The $351,978 was taken between December 2018 and July 2022, police said.
Fisher was removed from her role and had been cooperating with the investigation, police said.
Fisher, who has been free on $25,000 unsecured bail, is represented by attorney Rachel Annie Wiest Benner, of Sunbury. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Crossland.