LEWISBURG — The former White Deer Fire Department treasurer who pleaded guilty in July to stealing more than $350,000 from the fire company over a four-year period is scheduled for sentencing next week in Union County Court.
Leann M. Fisher, 48, of New Columbia, is set to appear for sentencing at 1 p.m. Sept. 14 in front of Judge Michael Piecuch. She pleaded guilty in July to one felony count of theft by failure to make the required disposition of funds received.
The plea deal calls for a probationary sentence provided that Fisher pays back $351,978 in stolen funds to White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company, 366 Cemetery St., New Columbia.
A charge of this nature carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in state prison and a fine of $25,000.
Fisher was arrested in December after White Deer Fire Company President Rod Cromley and other department members discovered nearly $200,000 in unauthorized financial transactions as they inquired about how much money was available for the purchase of a new rescue vehicle. Cromley told state police at Milton that only he and Fisher had access to the department’s funds.
The $351,978 was taken between December 2018 and July 2022, police said.
Fisher was removed from her role and had been cooperating with the investigation, police said.
Fisher has been free on $25,000 unsecured bail.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER