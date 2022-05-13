NORTHUMBERLAND — A date is set for the auction of the oldest building in Northumberland Borough.
Auctioneer Jeffrey Dunkelberger, of Paxinos, scheduled the auction of the former Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, at 309 Water St., for 6 p.m. June 2. The auction will be live onsite and online.
The four-story building with 44 rooms and fourth-story cupola, also formerly known as the Elliot-Davis House, is considered the oldest home in the borough. Longtime funeral director and property owner Jerre Wirt Blank died on Nov. 22 at his home at the age of 82.
The lot was previously owned by Joseph Priestley. The house was built in three parts. The original section, at the rear, was constructed in 1772. Additions were made in 1811 by John Boyd, a Northumberland merchant, and in 1876 by William Elliot, a railroad contractor. It has operated as a mortuary business since 1927, according to records from the Northumberland County Historical Society and The Daily Item archives.
The contents of the building will be available for sale in an online auction until 5 p.m. May 19. There are more than 600 lots of personal property for sale, which include mortuary equipment, paintings, photographs, books, furniture, pre-Civil War documents, dishes, kitchenware, trinkets, clocks, appliances, decorations, and hundreds of other items. There's even a wooden sign that used to hang on the building that reads "Elliot-Davis House. 1772-1875. 1811."
The online auction for the contents of the building can be found at hibid.com.