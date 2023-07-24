LEWISBURG — The defunct Ice House of Lewisburg property is coming down to make way for the new headquarters of Freedom Towing LLC.
The former ice house property at 2030 W. Market St., Lewisburg, has sat unused for about a decade. Freedom Towing, of Lewisburg, finalized the $350,000 real estate transaction on July 3 from the Colburn family and has been demolishing the building since July 17. Freedom will use the property for its towing business and corporate offices.
"This has been a long time coming for us," said Freedom Towing Owner Larry Stoltzfus. "We've been wanting to buy property in this market for the last five or six years. Commercially zoned property is hard to find. When this opportunity arose, we couldn't jump on it fast enough."
The demolition cost is $60,000. The construction project of a 5,400 square foot building is estimated to be $500,000, he said.
The Lewisburg location of Freedom Towing is currently located on leased property at 4723 West Branch Highway across from the Lewisburg Armory. The business moved there in 2016, growing to house a "state-of-the-art towing fleet, high-quality equipment, and customer-first technicians," according to its website. From light motorcycle towing to heavier vehicles, Freedom Towing offers an extensive array of towing, accident recovery and roadside assistance services for those in Lewisburg, South Williamsport, or any of the surrounding areas.
The company has a second location in South Williamsport. In 2016, Catherman's Collision, which served the Lewisburg area, went out of business, creating an opportunity for Freedom to expand its business, said Stoltzfus.
"We've done well in this market," he said. "Lewisburg has become home for our business. That's why we're building this new structure and making it our home base and corporate headquarters."
The current location is just over a half-acre. The new property is about an acre, he said.
The Ice House of Lewisburg was started in 1925 by L.P. Ilgen Sr., who stored meat. Three years later, he began making ice. The store was operated by L.P. Ilgen Jr. as the L.P. Ilgen Ice & Cold Storage Company and Meat Manufacturing Plant until Fred Colburn purchased the business in 1971. Colburn died in 1995 and his son Timothy Colburn, who died in 2016, managed and operated the business until about a decade ago. After the business closed at least five years ago, Hepner's Landscaping & Irrigation Systems used the property for storage.
Stoltzfus estimates another seven to 10 days to finish the demolition and clean up. Once the permitting process for new construction is complete, his goal is to have construction finished by the end of this year or early next year, he said.
The East Township Board of Supervisors welcomed the news of Freedom Towing expanding into the township.
"It's good to see an unused space being made productive and well maintained," said Supervisor Chair Char Gray.
Supervisor Jim Knight said the building had deteriorated since its closure.
"It was a pretty basic cinder block building to begin with," said Knight. "It was pretty industrial looking. Aesthetically, it won't be missed. It's always better than having a vacant property."
Knight said the property will be good for a towing business.
"The location seems to make sense to me," he said.