LEWISBURG — An 18-year-old former Lewisburg Area High School student is accused of sending threatening messages to harm people at the school.
Paul J. Davis, of South Abington Township, allegedly sent direct messages on Instagram on March 28 to an unidentified former classmate threatening to "exact my revenge on everyone.... at Lewisburg" and "just let me know who you want to see die and I'll kill them off," state police at Milton said.
A misdemeanor terrorist threats charge has been filed against Davis at District Judge Jeffery A. Rowe's Lewisburg office.
