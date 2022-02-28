LEWISBURG — When Emily Gale and her siblings were adopted by Bucknell professor John Gale and his wife, Lynne — a white couple living in Lewisburg in the mid-1970s — their parents knew it would be a challenge, one they gratefully accepted.
The Gales began thinking of adopting during the late sixties. Lynne Woodcock Gale noted some may not have a deep understanding of history. Lynne Gale said in 1975, when the Vietnam war ended, there was an influx of Vietnamese children being adopted. A book by David Anderson, “Children of Special Value: Interracial Adoption in America,” published in 1971, began a process of more biracial families in America, Lynne said.
“I’ve always been color blind” to race, Lynne said.
She brought up Martin Luther King, Jr. and said there was the thought of potential racial reconciliation in the country during that time was real. The Gale’s knew they could provide a stable life for black children. Gale said it was likely her children otherwise would have stayed in foster care. Her late daughter, Gina Buck, had been in seven different foster homes in two years by the time she was adopted by the Gales in 1972. “Seven homes is too many for a child.
"When you’re parenting three young kids, that’s all you’re doing,” referencing busy parent life.
Growing up in a predominantly white area and with white parents present challenges, but nothing the Gales couldn't overcome.
“Lewisburg has always been more diverse than other areas in this region and more accepting of change and ahead of the curve on change,” Emily Gale, who know works at PennFuture as director of Civic Engagement. She is in charge of voter registration programs in many areas in the state, said.
At Bucknell, where her parents worked, Emily Gale joked “we ran that campus. She said her parents always would walk around campus. Her first daycare, “Sunflower,” was “all accepting of who we are as people.”
An athlete in school, Emily played field hockey and was a cheerleader but said it was not her thing. Basketball and swimming were staples of her athletic life. “We were in every kind of sport. Mom made sure of that,” saying sports dominated most summers to keep from getting in trouble.
While in school, she believed racist events happened to her and her siblings but said she did not experience outright racism as a child growing up in Lewisburg. She remembered a fifth-grade teacher who gave her siblings a hard time. “He was always getting in their faces.”
Former Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner, then a school guidance counselor, was one of the people who inspired her to be who she was no matter what. “Always will forever be grateful for her.”
Gale let herself open for classmates to ask questions about her life, questions like “What is it like to have white parents? Do you sunburn?” She said the only way people are going to learn is if they ask questions then it opens up room for discussion.
“Growing up I believed if you did not like the color of my skin or did not like me, that was not going to ruin my day.”
Growing up in Lewisburg, Gale said, she did not fully feel part of the community and had three close friends. She stated her belief some areas cling to the past. “Old beliefs and old ideology.”
Lewisburg was a good place to grow up but not to “learn my true culture and true history. Our parents did the best they could to teach us,” saying her understanding of Black History may be different having grown up in a “white household.”
She was not certain if her family realized how much they are discriminated. “They knew we are an asset to teams, but we did not hand out or were invited to student parties growing up.”
Gale and her siblings were “partially accepted” because they were athletic. “And we were good at what we did.”
Harder today
Lynne Gale, Emily’s mother, admitted “It’s harder for my kids today than it was 30 years ago.”
Casting a vote to re-nominate the first black president of the United States, Gale was a 2012 Delegate to the Democratic National Convention and in 2015 the first person of color to be nominated for mayor of Williamsport.
She expressed some regret but said if she could do it over, would be more willing to stand up and be more vocal now than she was. “I’ll always be grateful to my parents for taking us. Who knows where we might have ended up?”
She said the key for interracial families is to meet one other and talk about mutual issues. She said previously a group used to meet once a month in Williamsport who adopted biracial children.
“We were raised to accept people for who they are, no matter what,” Gale said.
She said Dr. King helped inspire people to be part of the solution but it was possible King’s vision was “hijacked. I look at Martin Luther King’s dream and his vision. It did not happen at all.”
“I guess I was naive. I was in my utopia but I was very grateful. We were lucky. Our parents chose us. They protected us from a lot of issues in the world,” Gale said.
