A former Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary union officer defrauded the chapter out of at least $77,716 over a four-year period starting in June 2011, according to charges and a guilty plea agreement filed Friday in U.S. Middle District Court in Williamsport.
Tony Liesenfeld, 49, who resided at least part-time in Selinsgrove during the investigation, was removed from secretary-treasurer and president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 148 in December 2015 after an audit revealed improper purchases using chapter funds. Vice President Dave Bartlett was also removed at the time.
The charges, filed by United States Attorney David J. Freed's office, claim Liesenfeld made purchases at a comic book and collectible card shop and a paintball facility "and to purchase such items as watches, laptop computers, iPad devices and accessories, camping equipment, tools and other items not related to union business" on a union credit card provided by Service 1st Federal Credit Union.
Liesenfeld also is accused of preparing vouchers fraudulently, claiming personal expenditures were made for union purposes and wrote checks from the union account for nonunion purchases and, at times forging a signature of a required co-signer.
Liesenfeld, at the time of his removal, called the move a power grab by the charter to impose a trusteeship.
"At no time did the elected officers of Local 148 do anything they thought violated our bylaws," he said at the time.
Filed alongside the charges, was Liesenfeld's agreement to plead guilty to wire fraud, which has a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in jail, $250,000 in fines and a maximum of three years of supervised release served at the conclusion of and in addition to any term of imprisonment.
As part of the deal, the U.S. Attorney's Office agrees that it will not bring any further criminal charges related to the offenses, but nothing limits the prosecution for criminal tax charges, if any arise from the offenses.
The agreement also requires Liesenfeld to make full restitution.