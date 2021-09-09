Three summers ago, Jeannie Zappe committed to swimming across the English Channel.
The former Lewisburg resident and Bucknell University employee made it happen overnight Monday.
Zappe, 55, entered the water at Samphire Hoe, England, just after 10 p.m. Sunday. She swam freestyle 21 miles across 14 hours, 55 minutes, in a Z-shaped path because of the strength of the currents.
“I swam until I hit sand. My whole body hit sand,” Zappe said by phone from England. “I just wanted to do something unique in this lifetime. I wanted to show people what 55 looks like. You’re not dead when you’re 55.”
Pressing hands and knees into the sand beneath the Channel’s waters, Zappe lifted herself onto her feet and walked a few steps onto the shore of Wissant, France. She reached her goal, and she had just 2 minutes to take in the moment.
“That was the rule,” Zappe said, referring to COVID-19 protocols. “I got a couple of pictures taken, said, Hello, France,’ turned around and swam back to the boat.”
The mother of two is a swim coach in the Mechanicsburg area where she lives with her husband. Her coaching gigs once included the program at the Sunbury YMCA. And, she’s competed in open water races for the past 20-plus years.
Zappe grew up in Elysburg and attended grade school at St. Edward’s Catholic School in Shamokin. Her family moved to the Bloomsburg area and she attended Central Columbia schools before matriculating to Penn State University.
She competed in swimming in high school but balked at pursuing the sport in college. It’s bugged her all these years later. She called it “unfinished business.”
With that still on her mind, and inspired by three loved ones in her life who beat back cancer, Zappe booked a guide boat, the Optimist, in July 2018 to cross the Channel.
She persisted through a regimen of strength and swimming training for three years. She prepared for night swimming and distance.
A team of three friends joined Zappe on the trip: Deb Henson, the crew chief, Susan Bianchi and Kathy Wingert. They named themselves after the boat, calling their group the Eternal Optimists. That’s the same name they gave to a support page on Facebook.
They all helped prepare Zappe for the challenge and from the boat, they did what was necessary: tossing her a bottle of supplemented water, engaging her to prevent mental lapses, counting her strokes, cracking jokes to lighten the mood, even dancing to music to help push her along.
“Every 30 minutes they’re throwing me my drink, a combination of electrolytes and carbohydrates,” Zappe said. “They throw it to me in a bottle on a rope.”
Henson watched Zappe train. She sat through her friend’s 10K sessions at swimming pools, helping her however she could.
Riding the boat across the Channel, her best friend swimming in the dark of night and then in the light of day, Henson said it was stressful. Even departing at 10 p.m. was pushing it. Swimmers crossing the channel have specific windows to take on the challenge. Zappe’s would have closed at midnight Monday.
“You’re worried, you’re stressed. You have to hold it together,” Henson said. “To have this culmination, it’s very emotional.”
The water temperature was about 64 degrees Fahrenheit. Dressed in a Wonder Woman swimsuit — her crewmates dressed in Wonder Woman costumes, too — Zappe had on sunscreen and anti-chafing cream plus small lights on her head and back. She followed the guide boat but there was no leaving the water. She swam.
“It’s mostly mental,” Zappe said. “A lot of people told me that the hardest part that I did was all that training. … If you do all that, once you get here it’s mental. I just needed to be pig-headed enough to stay in, and I was. I was confident.”
The open water felt isolating even with her team on the boat nearby, Zappe said. The first eight hours were spent in near-total darkness. Winds blew as she pushed through the water. The sound of the boat was loud and fumes from the engine held in her nostrils as she breathed between strokes. Waves rocked her up and down. She said she thanked God for the sunrise. She could finally see her friends’ faces.
“Their connection with everything is the people on the boat,” Henson said. “You don’t want to let them down. This is a huge moment in her life.”
As the sun rose, daytime wore on and Zappe approached the coast of France. She could see it. She was cautious not to get too excited. Being in the French intercoastal waters, the current can cause a swimmer to get stuck, she said. Zappe described remaining focused and was again inspired by her team when she rolled to her back for a moment and heard the sounds of a favorite song by ABBA playing from the boat.
Zappe pushed on and when she made it to shore, a couple she had befriended from France was there waiting, camera in hand to record the moment. She appeared thrilled and exhausted, stunned by the moment.
“I think the whole thing is too big to really comprehend,” Zappe said. “I swim. I swim probably easier than I walk on land. Swimming to me is like second nature. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done but it’s another ocean swim. It was the hardest one I’ve ever done.”
Zappe made the short swim back to the guide boat. It was a 2 1/2 hour ride back to England. Celebrations would wait. She needed rest. She slept on the boat. When she made it back to the house where they were staying, she crawled on hands and knees into bed. The next day, food and drink would take greater priority.
Zappe said she could hardly lift her arms above her head. Her shoulders wouldn’t allow it. That’s improving, she said, and all in all, she felt great.
Henson said she hopes Zappe’s story can inspire others.
“Never say can’t. You just don’t know until you try. Everybody has something they dream about doing. They should at least try,” Henson said.
The Eternal Optimists group page on Facebook is open to the public. Find it for photos, video and messages about Zappe’s swim.