SHAMOKIN — Former Line Mountain Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Brad Skelton allegedly used district accounts to purchase $4,582.32 worth of lumber and materials to construct an in-ground pool and attached deck at his Northumberland home, according to charges filed by state police on Friday.
Skelton, 38, of Madison Avenue, Northumberland, resigned Oct. 29 from his position. His resignation was accepted on Nov. 16 by the school board members without any explanation.
Skelton is now charged in the Shamokin office of District John Gembic with three felonies: One count each of theft by unlawful taking, forgery and tampering with public record/information; and two misdemeanors: one count each of receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property and property of government or financial institutions. The charges were filed by State Trooper Raymond Snarski of the Stonington State Police Barracks.
Skelton was hired on Aug. 13, 2014. His final salary with the district was $79,500, according to Business Manager Kaitlin Rosselli.
Snarski reported that district Solicitor Antonio Michetti on Nov. 19 turned over suspicious financial transactions allegedly executed by Skelton using the school's financial accounts. This was discovered by Terry Lee Bowser, the manager of Klinger Lumber, who called the school on Oct. 12 because a purchase order of $2,258.98 was over the school's limit and the delivery was sent to Skelton's home address.
An additional order with Klinger Lumber, which totaled $1,103.06, was also discovered, police said.
On Oct. 12, Klinger delivered lumber to Skelton. One of the items was originally on the first order but moved to a different one by Skelton after he was confronted by Business Manager Kaitlin Rosselli. Skelton allegedly told the lumber employee he would personally pay for the item and it was changed to be billed under his name on Oct. 14, police said.
The employee met Skelton at the delivery location and Skelton told him to put it in the back corner of his garage in Northumberland, police said.
It is a manual process to change the delivery address. Skelton does not have his own personal account with the lumber company, police said.
An employee told police that Skelton placed the order over the phone and said the order should be made under the district's account, police said.
He then later asked for orders to be split and he would pay for a portion in his name using cash, police said.
Additional reports were run for athletic purchases, which revealed two suspicious financial transactions at Lowe's where Skelton requested reimbursement. One order was for $679.90 for locker room/training room supplies in the 2018-19 school year and another was for $671.79 for storage and locker room equipment in the 2020-21 school year, police said.
None of the items matched anything used by the school. The materials ordered were consistent with a home construction project, police said.
When Superintendent Dave Campbell confronted Skelton, police said Skelton claimed he submitted the wrong receipt. Records from Lowe's revealed that Skelton only made one purchase that day, police said.
Records from Northumberland Borough show that Skelton purchased permits to build an in-ground pool and attached deck, police said.
Skelton was given an opportunity to speak with police and a voluntary meeting was scheduled at Stonington State Police Barracks. Skelton instead left a voicemail saying that he had "given this a lot of thought" and he "saw no benefit of coming."
Based on the information, state police said "it is probably that Skelton purchased these items, which were never intended for the school and used for his personal gain. The total was $4,582.32."
Skelton was arraigned Friday afternoon and released on $10,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Dec. 14 in front of Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey.