In her career as WNEP-TV main anchor and lead producer, Marisa Burke reported on a number of gut-wrenching, eyebrow-raising stories of people caught in their worst moments.
In 2008, and then again four years later, she faced the agony of being the subject of an eyebrow-raising story when her husband, Mark Kandel, was charged with misconduct with juveniles.
A public figure who entered people’s homes on the evening news, Burke has written a memoir, “Just Checking Scores: TV Anchor Publicly Shamed by Husband’s Secret Life.”
It reveals the depths to which she sank, and the heights to which she continues to soar.
She is hosting a book signing on Tuesday, January 11, at Fairfield Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Danville.
“In 2008, even though he was accused of one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, I think that time was actually more excruciating for me,” Burke said.
“Because I was still supporting him. I was still loving him. I was defending him.”
Kandel was an admired, respected educator and former Scranton school director.
Burke believed him when he said a 17-year-old boy showed up at their house unannounced and started drinking then accused Kandel of providing the alcohol. She felt sorry for her husband having to deal with what she believed were false accusations.
“At the same time, and this is all in the book, there were certain signs to me that it seemed as though it was a prosecutorial witch hunt against me and my family because of who we were,” Burke said. “Remember, we were a pretty big power couple in Northeast Pennsylvania.”
Things eventually quieted down, but four years later, everything blew up when Kandel was arrested for sending lewd text messages to an underage boy.
Dave Krisanda, a former executive producer at WNEP-TV, worked with Burke since 1984 and remembered when she received a phone call with information about her husband’s arrest.
“I could see her face,” Krisanda said. “You could tell it was a horrible, horrible call.”
“The day I found out, that was the day I had my epiphany,” Burke said, her voice heavy with anger. “I looked at him and I said, ‘So you did this. Knowing full well it was against the law.’ and he said, ‘Yes.’ and then that’s when I shook my hands together and I said, ‘Well, this is it. You’re on your own.’”
She realized that, far from embarking on a witch hunt, the DA’s office had been right with their suspicions. Her husband had lied to her and betrayed her trust. She told him to pack up and leave the house they shared with their two young daughters.
“And it was devastating for my girls because they loved their father,” Burke said. “A father that, when they were young, they truly idolized. and really, really loved him. Because he was a good daddy. He was. I will never take that away from him.”
Krisanda praised Burke for keeping life as normal as possible for her daughters as the case unfolded.
“She held it together and helped them to grow into the young women they are today,” he said. “She’s truly amazing. I really mean that.”
A life changed
In the book, Burke explains how Kandel’s betrayal changed the trajectory of her life. Gone were the dreams of growing old with him and being happy for the rest of their lives. She compared her situation to a wound that eventually heals but, if deep enough, leaves behind a scar.
“I will always have scars from what happened to me,” she said. “And that scar will always remind you of what happened in my past. and the horrible nightmare that I endured, as well as my family.”
Nearly 10 years after that scar was made and, as she details in her book, after moving to Colorado (then back to Pennsylvania and back to Colorado again), Burke said she is doing very well. As if to prove it, she has a list of accomplishments to tick off.
She left WNEP in 2016 with a “fantastic severance” and founded Marisa Burke Communications LLC, a media and public relations agency. She used that time to focus on writing her memoir while also assuming the role of national media specialist at Geisinger Health System.
This June she was chosen as group director of news and content for Waypoint Media, a media management company that operates 18 television and radio stations in six different U.S. markets. and her book was just published by Black Rose Writing, which selected her as their Winter Featured Author.
“I’m so humbled and grateful,” she said. “It’s such a huge, huge compliment.”
She’s promoting the book, with a tour of Northeast and Central Pennsylvania this month. A key part of that tour is a book signing on Tuesday, January 11, at Fairfield Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Danville.
“I have a very dear friend, an old high school classmate, who is a manager there,” Burke said. “I said I wanted to have a book signing in my hometown and I was looking for a venue. He said, you know, we have a big showroom here.”
Burke was happy to accept the offer, and is keeping her fingers crossed for good weather.
“I’m hoping to see a lot of my old high school classmates that day,” she said. “Many, many have reached out to me. That’s what I’m really looking forward to.”
While writing the book has helped Burke put her experiences into perspective, the goal has always been to empower others who might find themselves in a similar situation, a victim in a deceitful relationship.
“I thought maybe I can help others out there. If they read what I tried to do to survive, and to save my career, and to save my family, save my two girls, maybe I can offer some lessons to others,” she said. “As long as you have the courage and the bravery to go on, things will be okay. Things will be okay.”
Burke will have books for sale at her book signings. But because supplies are limited, she encourages attendees to order the book online and then bring the book with them to be signed. Readers can order Burke’s memoir through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or Black Rose Publishing.