DANVILLE — Former school director Wayne Brookhart and Geisinger cardiologist Dr. Sandy Green will fill two vacancies on the Danville Area School Board.
Board members voted 5-2 vote at a special board meeting Tuesday evening to appoint the two to complete the nine-member board. The vote came after school directors listened to individual pitches from 12 candidates who applied. The board narrowed the list down to several nominees before the final votes.
Board members Chris Huron and Derl Reichard voted no against both Brookhart and Green. Brookhart was appointed to replace Jennifer Gurski, and Green was named to replace Kyle Gordon, both of whom resigned on Jan. 25. Brookhart and Green will serve until Dec. 4, 2023.
Gordon’s wife, Christine Gordon, who was appointed to fill a board vacancy last year then ran unsuccessfully for election to a full term, was among the applicants on Tuesday night.
The others were Phebe Strzempek, Peter Pandolfo, Stephanie Cooney, Derl Reichard Jr., who is the son of current board member Derl Reichard Sr., Frank Bastian, Brian Manning, Allison Cotner, Scott Shultz and Jeffrey Emanuel.
As the other candidates were sequestered in a separate room, each applicant was asked by board President Michael Clouser to introduce themselves and, in 5 minutes, explain why they wanted to be on the school board.
Brookhart, who served on the Danville board from 2015 to 2019 while working as Berwick Area School District superintendent, said after the meeting, “I’m retired now. I have the time.”
Brookhart had filled in for three or four months as acting superintendent in the Bloomsburg Area School District, but he said he is finished with that. Bloomburg school directors were expected to name a new superintendent on Tuesday night.
Among his priorities are students’ social-emotional health.
“I don’t think the academic experience and mental health need to be talked about separately,” Brookhart said, adding he was not being critical of the board.
During his presentation to the board, Brookhart said, “I believe in this community.”
He said that as a superintendent, principal and teacher, he was involved in building projects and academic transitions.
“Whoever you bring on (to the board), it’s important for them to know how public schools work,” Brookhart said.
Green, who spoke via audio hookup because he was in Florida with extended family, said he wanted to be on the board because it was an opportunity to take care of the community’s kids.
As a parent, he has pushed for the district to correct deficiencies in the fourth-grade English Language Arts (ELA) curriculum at Liberty Valley Intermediate School, which, he added, were not the failure of teachers or administrators.
When Green later came back online to learn he was appointed to one of the positions, he said, “I appreciate the board’s work and I look forward to a collaborative relationship.”
Laura Renno, the district’s notary public, administered the oath of office to Brookhart. Green will be sworn in when he returns to Danville.