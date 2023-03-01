MIFFLINBURG — Former Olde Soul Trading Co. owner Miranda S. Swartzlander has been charged with stealing nearly $27,000 in rent and payments from 22 alleged victims.
Mifflinburg police began receiving numerous complaints of alleged thefts in July 2022, just days after Swartzlander, 36, of Allenwood, closed the antique co-op business at 145 E. Chestnut St. where vendors sold wares, according to court documents.
Swartzlander began renting the building about a year earlier from Pauline Street-Wert and leased spaces inside to dozens of vendors before the business closed.
Three people — Street-Wert, Wendy Swanger and Davis Gavalis — reported they were issued bad checks totaling $13,495 by Swartzlander.
Police said all three sent letters demanding payment within 10 days and received no response from her.
In addition, 21 people told police they were not paid by Swartzlander for the sales made during June which amounted to a total of $7,979; 20 reported not being reimbursed a total of $3,582 for security deposits and 10 of them said they were not reimbursed for July's rent, which was a total of $1,883.
In all, police allege Swartzlander illegally pocketed $26,940.
A search warrant of Swartzlander's bank account obtained by police confirmed the sales made during the month of June and that she was the only name on the account.
Charges of felony theft and receiving stolen property and three counts of misdemeanor bad checks have been filed against Swartzlander at District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch's Mifflinburg office.