DANVILLE — Former Montour County Sheriff Ray Gerringer, a past president of the Pennsylvania Sheriffs’ Association, recently began his new role as the association’s executive director.
Current association President Joseph Groody of Schuylkill County welcomed Gerringer to his new position.
Gerringer, who also serves as Montour County detective, has been in law enforcement since 1977. He also was deputized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association assists the state’s 67 counties with training and education for law enforcement. The executive director manages the association’s operations.