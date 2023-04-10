SUNBURY — Three of four former Mount Carmel Area School District football players will spend up to a year on probation, while a fourth defendant will enter the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program.
Reed Witkoski, 20, Damon Dowkus, 21, Tyler Owens, 20, and Michael Balichik, 21, all appeared before Northumberland County Senior Judge Charles Saylor on Monday.
The complaint alleged Mount Carmel Area High School football coach John Darrah made the decision to call ChildLine after speaking to victims of an alleged hazing incident that allegedly took place at two football watch parties in Kulpmont in September 2020. A special agent from the state attorney general's office said there were nine victims in the 2020 hazing incident that involved members of the Mount Carmel High School football team, according to court documents.
The criminal complaint said victims were burned with a "punk stick" or sparklers during a football watch party at one of the football players' parent's home.
Seven of the victims sustained scarring as a result of the incident, according to a criminal complaint.
The four former Mount Carmel Area School District students were arrested after an incident that began on Oct. 6, 2020, when Mount Carmel Township Police were assigned a complaint from the Northumberland County Children and Youth Services, according to court documents.
After pleading no contest to three misdemeanor charges of hazing, simple assault and recklessly endangering, Witkoski was sentenced to one year of probation and must write a letter of apology to the victims.
"I failed our town and our football team," Witkoski, of Kulpmont, said. "I wish I could change all of this, and I am deeply sorry."
Dowkus, of Kulpmont, received the same sentence as Witkoski and also told the court he was sorry for his actions.
"I know what I did was wrong," he said. "If I could go back, I'd have stopped it and I am truly sorry."
In total, nine former Mount Carmel football players were charged with hazing by the state attorney general's office.
The attorney general's office began an investigation into the incident after the case was referred to them by the Northumberland County district attorney's office.
According to the documents, two separate incidents occurred when football players were invited to a teammate's house to watch game footage. During the watch party, captains Witkoski, Dowkus and another captain who was a juvenile at the time, and other members of the team burned the new starting players with lit burning sticks and sparklers as part of an informal initiation.
Owens, also of Kulpmont, pleaded no contest to hazing and criminal conspiracy and was sentenced by Sayor to nine months probation.
Owens told the court he was also sorry for his actions.
"I apologize to the families, my family and the school," he said.
Balichik, of Mount Carmel, was sentenced to the ARD program. If Balichik completes a six-month program, the hazing and other related charges would then be expunged.
Mount Carmel Township Police officer Brian Carnuccio, who also serves as the Mount Carmel Area School District resource officer, took over the investigation at the time and said he learned the incident occurred on Sept. 30 during a football watch party at Witkoski's house in Kulpmont.
According to court documents, Carnuccio saw photographs of one of the victims with burn marks and he began to interview parents of additional victims.
Carnuccio said he received "little to no amount of cooperation in his investigation from the parents or other victims." Carnuccio said he reached out to 20 parents, according to court documents.
Both football watch parties were held at Witkoski's house with the first on Sep. 23, 2020, and the second on Sept. 30, 2020, according to investigators. The team's season was canceled due to the allegations.