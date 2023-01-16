COAL TOWNSHIP — Former Northumberland County Commissioner Vinny Clausi will seek the Republican nomination for one of the open seats that are up in the Primary Election in May.
Clausi, who served as commissioner from 2008 through 2015, said he decided to run again for office to restore fiscal responsibility to county government.
“For eight years, I fought to clean up Northumberland County government," he said. "I changed the way county government does business, exposing waste, fraud, and abuse while saving taxpayers millions of dollars.”
Clausi said when he first ran for office, he wanted to help the county.
“When I entered office in 2008, Northumberland County government was on the brink of bankruptcy. I was able to take the county budget from $92 million to $64 million, cut taxes for the long term debt in half. When I left office, for the first time in many years, Northumberland County had a budget surplus.”
Clausi said he has continued to watch county government since he left office.
“I have watched the mismanagement of county government since I left the commissioners’ office in 2015. The administration of the Emergency Communication Center, the county prison and the children and youth department is a disgrace and the current commissioners’ failures have put Northumberland County residents at risk. I can no longer sit back and allow Commissioners Joe Klebon and Sam Schiccatanno to continue playing politics in the courthouse. I can no longer watch the current county commissioners squander all the gains that were made.” Clausi said.
As commissioner, Clausi said he was often the sole voice standing up for county taxpayers and he discontinued political favoritism in the county’s workforce, instituting a policy of accountability and responsibility, requiring a full-day’s work for a full-day’s pay.
“Since I left the commissioner's office the county has raised taxes twice, increasing Northumberland County citizens total tax bill by more than $3 million a year," he said. "The current commissioners have relied on one-time infusions of cash and COVID grant funds to cover up their budget deficit and to avoid raising taxes before election but rest assured, Klebon and Scicchitano will be raising your taxes if they are re-elected. This is unacceptable."
Clausi, a self made businessman, said he invested in the future of the county by establishing his businesses here. Clausi said he has never solicited or accepted campaign contributions and will not do so in this campaign. He said he has always been an independent advocate, often using his own money to protect the interests of county taxpayers.
“I have sold my businesses and I do not play golf, I will make a full-time commitment to cleaning up the mismanagement and waste that exists today in Northumberland County government and put the county back on a sound financial course," he said. “I have been fortunate in my life. I have lived the American Dream. I starting out as an Italian immigrant with nothing, I was able to build profitable businesses through hard work and perseverance. I was successful because I have always put in the time necessary and selected good, responsible people to work with me.”
Clausi said he wants to give back to his community.
“I have always tried to give back to my community as thanks for providing me the opportunity to build a good life," he said.
“If the voters again give me the privilege to serve as Northumberland County commissioner, I pledge to work hard, to keep taxes low, and to improve the quality of life of county citizens. I will protect your hard-earned money by keeping control of the county budget and running the county with the same passion I used to build my businesses,” he said