SUNBURY — Former Northumberland County Chief Probation Officer Jimmie Jason Cortelyou was charged this afternoon with stealing more than $31,000 from the probation department between 2014 and 2016.
Cortelyou, 41, of Herndon, was charged by Agent Ralph Ralston of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General in the Sunbury office of District Judge Michael Toomey on Wednesday. Ralston charged Cortelyou with two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, one felony count each of receiving stolen property tamper with public record/information and one misdemeanor count of misapplication of entrusted government property.
Cortelyou was fired on Feb. 10, 2016, after alleged "discrepancies in the records of receipts," according to a press release from Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor in 2016.
Cortelyou, represented by attorney Brian Perry, of Perry Shore Weisenberger & Zemlock, in Harrisburg, appeared in front of Toomey for his arraignment on Wednesday and was released on $30,000 unsecured bail. He will be on bail supervision through the Snyder County Probation Department.
Deputy Attorney General Nicole Forzato is the lead prosecutor in the case from the office of state Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Forzato recommended unsecured bail.
Cortelyou and Perry waived the preliminary hearing that was scheduled for July 2.