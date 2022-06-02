NORTHUMBERLAND — The owners of Stiely's Rivershore Campground placed the winning bid for the former Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home on Thursday night.
Following a 30-minute auction, Craig and Jamie Stiely, of Sunbury, became the new owners of the property at 309 Water St., Northumberland, with a winning bid of $256,000. The building is considered the oldest in the borough.
"We don't know yet what we want to do with it," said Jamie Stiely. "I love antiques and I love old houses."
The Stielys operate the campground along Route 147 outside Sunbury. Craig Stiely also operates a towing and recovery business.
"I'm super happy, very happy," said Jamie Stiely. "I love it."
The four-story building with 44 rooms and a fourth-story cupola is formerly known as the Elliot-Davis House. Longtime funeral director and property owner Jerre Wirt Blank died on Nov. 22 at the age of 82.
The lot was previously owned by Joseph Priestley. The house was built in three parts. The original section, at the rear, was constructed in 1772. Additions were made in 1811 by John Boyd, a Northumberland merchant, and in 1876 by William Elliot, a railroad contractor. It has operated as a mortuary business since 1927, according to records from the Northumberland County Historical Society and The Daily Item archives.
The property has had many owners, including the Elliot family starting in 1860 and the Davis family starting in 1927. Blank purchased the property in 1977, according to historical society material.
The auction started in-person and online at 6 p.m. with seven people on the property and eight online. Ben Apfelbaum, the attorney of the estate, read over the terms and conditions, and details of the property, and then he explained that the winning bidder must put 10 percent down and must pay within 45 days.
The property is sold "as is" and must not be used as a funeral home, said Apfelbaum.
Auctioneer Jeffrey Dunkelberger, of Paxinos, started with $400,000 but no one started bidding until the building was at the lowest selling price of $100,000. Dunkelberger had two brief breaks. After the final break, the Stielys and another bidder were locked in a bidding war, taking turns bidding in increments of $1,000 each starting at $200,000.
Nicole Blank, the daughter-in-law of Jerre Wirt Blank, said she is pleased with the property going to a good family.
"It won't be torn down," she said. "It will have another life. It's been reborn."
The Stielys also have a connection to the family. Jamie Stiely gave Jerre Wirt Blank's adult daughter Penny Hupp a puppy and is her dogsitter.