A former Northumberland resident captured video and photos of the U.S. military shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Saturday while she was outside with her family at their home in South Carolina.
Alecia Colescott, 36, her husband, Tristan, and their 22-month-old son, Reed, moved from Northumberland to Conway, S.C., in 2019. They were outside their home on Saturday when Alecia said her husband received a phone call from friends saying the balloon was above them.
“I looked up and saw it and all of a sudden there were like four fighter jets surrounding it,” Alecia said. “I grabbed my phone and began to film it, and we saw one of the jets going straight at it and saw a missile launched.”
The U.S. military had been monitoring the balloon that made its way across the United States over the past week.
Alecia said she didn’t watch the news, so she had no idea the balloon was near them until she got a call from her mother back home in Northumberland.
“I talked to my mom, and she told us it was all over the news,” Alecia said. "I didn’t even know."
Alecia said she also received calls from several friends nearby, telling her they could see debris washing up on shore and that the “boom” from the explosion shook some houses in the area.
“It was pretty wild to see,” Alecia, who is expecting her second child in May, said. “It wasn’t scary but it was wild.”
In the video, as Alecia is filming, her husband explains the balloon was just shot down and the family cheers on the military.
"There were people out walking the neighborhood watching and some of my friends were reporting the boom was loud, and the houses shook,” she said.
"I saw it explode and it being shot, and suddenly you can see a big cloud and the balloon dropping on the Mettle Beach surf side area.”
Alecia said she was impressed with her son also looking up and watching the event unfold.
“Even Reed said 'boom' when it hit," Alecia said. “This was all pretty neat to witness.”
Alecia said it was not a typical Saturday in the area but she is now part of history. "It was something to see for sure," she said.