Retired Shamokin Police Patrolman William Zalinski announced his candidacy for Shamokin Magisterial District Judge.
Zalinski served as a patrolman for the City of Shamokin Police Department for 20 years from 2002 to 2022 and for the Mount Carmel Borough Police Department from 2001 to 2002. Zalinski is challenging incumbent John Gembic, who is also seeking reelection for the Magisterial District 08-3-03.
"I believe that my education, training, law enforcement and courtroom experience, make me the best candidate for District Judge of Magisterial District 08-3-03," said Zalinski, who recently retired. "If elected, I will work diligently to improve the quality of life for the citizens in this district."
"Throughout my career, I conducted numerous investigations, including special investigative assignments as the Acting Criminal Investigator, responded to both emergency and non-emergency calls for police assistance, effected criminal arrests and warrant services, and frequently appeared in court," said Zalinski. "I also served as a Drug Task Force Officer, for the Northumberland-Montour County Drug Task Force, during the entirety of my time as a Police Officer with the City of Shamokin."
As a Drug Task Force Officer, Zalinski said he investigated, through surveillance, overt and covert operations, and execution of search warrants, violations of the Pennsylvania Health & Safety Act. He also prepared detailed investigative reports, received and maintained evidence and provided testimony in court, he said.
"In addition, throughout my career, I have worked in coordination with numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Marshals Service (U.S. Marshals), the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the Pennsylvania Inspector General’s Office, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office, and all municipal police departments within Northumberland County, said Zalinski.
In conjunction with his position as a police officer, he participated in various training courses and received numerous certifications, including Detective and New Criminal Investigator; Top Gun (Drug Investigation); Advance Interview and Interrogation; Street Level Drug Investigation; Fingerprinting and Crime Scene Photography; Critical Incident Management; Basic Swat School; and Basic Warrant Execution.
Zalinski has an associate degree in criminal justice from Luzerne County Community College.
"My education, training and over two decades of law enforcement experience makes me uniquely qualified for the position of Magisterial District Judge," he said. "I am a lifelong citizen of Coal Township/Shamokin and a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School. I am involved in local organizations, including as a member of the Fairview Gun Club and Union County Sportsman’s Club. As such, I have a vested interest in ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents and in taking steps to improve our community. I have observed an increase in crime rates and decline in community values and property integrity over the years."
He said his goals are to restore the "civil integrity of our communities through accountability, to ensure that all parties are heard on a fair and impartial basis, and to practice fair decision making within the parameters of the law."
"My experience and knowledge of the legal system have also provided me with a level of understanding that rehabilitation is appropriate in many circumstances," said Zalinski.