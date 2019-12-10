HARRISBURG — Republicans must start taking environmental issues, including the need to respond to climate change and embrace renewable energy, more seriously if they hope to compete for the support of younger voters, former Gov. Tom Ridge said Tuesday.
Ridge said that for generations, Republicans were leading voices on environmental issues — from former President Teddy Roosevelt, who championed the protection of public lands, to former Gov. Gifford Pinchot, the first chief of the National Forest Service, and Richard Nixon, who signed into law the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act.
As conservatives, “we’ve abandoned” environmental issues Ridge said. “I’m hoping that down the road, we’ll embrace it.”
Ridge said that while he doesn’t believe that humans are the sole cause of climate change, he believes we are contributing to it and the United States has a moral and political obligation to act to combat it. Ridge was governor from 1995 to 2001, when he left office to become the first Secretary of Homeland Security.
Considering the amount of pollution being emitted into the atmosphere, “How anyone can conclude that is anything but disruptive to nature is beyond belief,” Ridge said.
The fact that India and China are not doing enough to limit air pollution within their borders doesn’t justify an inadequate response from the United States, he said.
“That doesn’t excuse us,” Ridge said, "from doing whatever we can to reduce emissions."
China is by far the biggest carbon polluter, with 28 percent of the 2019 emissions, according to the Global Carbon Project, a group of international scientists who track emissions. The United States is No. 2 at 14.5 percent. Both the United States and the European Union saw emissions drop 1.7 percent from 2018 to 2019, but China saw a 2.6 percent increase.
Ridge was the keynote speaker at the Conservative Energy Forum, organized by a group lobbying to get conservatives to embrace renewable energy.
Ridge said that he supports energy policies that embrace all sources of energy, including energy from fossil fuels like coal and gas, as well as from nuclear, hydro-electric and newer renewable forms of energy like windmills and solar.
Mark Pischea, president of the Conservative Energy Network, said that embracing renewable energy would be a way for Republicans to appeal to suburban and younger voters, especially if those voters are not enthusiastic about conservative views on other issues like abortion.
Pennsylvania’s Conservative Energy Forum, which sponsored the event Tuesday featuring Ridge is part of that network which includes affiliates in 20 other states, Pischea said. The Conservative Energy Network was founded in 2016.
In recent years, the Republican Party has become too closely aligned with the fossil fuel industry in a way that has prevented Republicans from appealing to new voters who want the government to more aggressively embrace renewable energy, he said.
There are just over 1 million registered Democrats between the ages of 18 and 34 in Pennsylvania, according to state voter data. There are 636,430 registered Republicans in that age group. But polls show that when young adults are asked whether they consider themselves liberal or conservative, the difference is much smaller — with 39 percent saying they’re conservative and 41 percent saying they’re liberal.
“We don’t have an ideological problem,” he said. “We have a branding problem.”