WILLIAMSPORT — Raymond Kraynak testified in U.S. Middle District Court today that he felt sorry for the patients who died while under his care, but he tried to do his best to care for them.
"They weren't just patients, they were friends," the former physician testified during a motion hearing in Williamsport to determine if he should be granted a trial after withdrawing a guilty plea to charges that he illegally distributed or dispensed prescription drugs.
Federal investigators allege that Kraynak prescribed more than six million opioids between May 2012 and July 2017, and was responsible for the deaths of five patients, ranging in age from 35 to 56.
Seven other patients died under his care, but Kraynak was not held directly responsible for their deaths. The deaths of all 12 patients were listed in the indictment relating to illegal drug distribution charges.
U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew Brann is presiding at today's hearing. It is not known when he will issue a ruling.