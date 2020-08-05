SELINSGROVE — Felony charges have been filed against a former Selinsgrove Middle School assistant principal accused of soliciting nude photographs from young girls.
Christopher S. Morrison, 39, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on six felony and three misdemeanor charges, including child sex abuse and corruption of minors, before District Judge Jeff Rowe in Lewisburg after Selinsgrove-based District Judge John H. Reed recused himself from the case. Bail was set at $175,000.
State police at Selinsgrove launched an investigation in May after receiving complaints that Morrison was on Snapchat and asking young girls to send him nude photographs. An 11-year-old girl told police he was asking for "nasty stuff" and she was scared and a 14-year-old girl said she had to block him after receiving repeated calls online, court records said.
During a group video chat, one of the girls grabbed a screenshot of Morrison, who had identified himself as a fifth-grade Selinsgrove Area School District student. The girl's father posted the photo on Facebook asking for help in identifying the individual and Morrison called him to apologize and say he was intoxicated, court records said.
During an interview with police, Morrison confessed to soliciting the girls while under the influence of alcohol and said that during the past two years he has created a new Snapchat account one to two times a month, court records said.
Morrison was employed at the district for four years and resigned as assistant principal after it became public that he was a suspect in the investigation.