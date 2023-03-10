Former U.S. Representatives Lou Barletta and Tom Marino, who oversaw former President Donald Trump's successful 2016 campaign across Pennsylvania, are pushing for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to enter the 2024 presidential race.
Barletta, of Hazleton, tweeted Friday saying DeSantis is the future of the county.
“I served with Ron (DeSantis) in Congress and he is a strong leader,” Barletta told The Daily Item on Friday. “He (DeSantis) is what our country needs right now he has proven it in Florida and I believe he is the future.”
DeSantis has made no official announcement regarding his future. He did make his first appearance in Iowa on Friday, which is typically among the first steps in the nominating process. Political experts predict he is expected to join the Republican race which already includes Trump and former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.
Barletta, who was one of the first congressman, along with Marino, to back Trump, said Trump’s time is up.
Barletta ran for governor last year and Trump decided to back state Sen. Doug Mastriano, which shocked Barletta and Marino.
“We are at a time where we need young leadership,” Barletta said. “Ron has proven his leadership without the drama and controversy.”
Marino echoed Barletta’s statements.
“We worked hard for Trump and we won Pennsylvania for him in his first race and the second race we worked hard and he didn't care about us at all," Marino told The Daily Item Friday.
Marino said he also supports DeSantis if he chooses to run for office.
"We are friends and sat next to each other on committees," Marino said. "I will support Ron DeSantis and if you just look, you will see he is doing a great job in Florida and we need that kind of leadership right now."
Barletta and Marino led Trump's campaign in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2016 election and later served on Trump's transition committee.