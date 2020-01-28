A former Shamokin Area School Board member already accused of ethics violations took $2,000 from a businessman who thought his donations would benefit the Shamokin Area swim team, according to charges filed this week by Coal Township Police Department.
Richard Kashnoski, 42, of Coal Township, is charged with five misdemeanors: Two counts of theft by deception; two counts of misapplication of entrusted property and property of government/financial institutions; and one count of criminal attempt to commit theft by deception. The charges were filed on Monday by Patrolman Christopher Lapotsky in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.
Kashnoski, who is awaiting arraignment on the new charges, served on the Shamokin Area School Board from December 2013 through November 2017 after losing a re-election bid.
Laptosky reported that Brent Reed, owner of Brent's Trash Removal, Coal Township, told police that he wrote two checks for Kashnoski over two years: $1,000 on Nov. 14, 2017, and $1,000 on July 12, 2018. Kashnoski wrote his own name on the first two checks as the payee and the checks were cashed at the Riverview Bank in Trevorton, police said.
On July 2, 2019, Reed told Kashnoski that he could only donate $500 that year. Reed went to the police that morning and told them he didn't believe Kashnoski has anything to do with the school or swim team anymore and was suspicious that the money never went to the team.
Lapotsky told Reed to meet with Kashnoski to give him the $500 check. When the check was handed over, Lapotsky approached Kashnoski, confiscated the check as part of the evidence and asked Kashnoski to come to the station for questioning, police said.
Kashnoski told police he didn't remember what he did with the two $1,000 checks. He would either deposit the checks into the account or cash the checks and give the cash or checks to the secretary of the high school, Lucy Quincy, police said.
The secretary told police she never received cash deposits from Kashnoski nor does she have any records of it. She had no records of checks from Brent's Trash Removal, police said.
A swim team shirt listing Reed as a sponsor in 2017 cost $1,316.25, but Reed's donation came seven months after the first donation, police said.
Records of Riverview Bank in Trevorton show that Kashnoski cashed the checks and kept the money. He deposited at least $50 into his own personal account, police said.
School board directors told police that Kashnoski has no affiliation with the district, isn't even permitted on the property and he shouldn't be collecting money on behalf of the district, police said.
Previous ethics violations
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission in October 2018 ordered Kashnoski to pay a combined $12,930.88 in fines and restitution. An investigation found that Kashnoski violated three ethics rules regarding banking services awarded separately by the district both to Mid Penn Bank and Riverview Bank while he was employed by each institution. The investigation was referred to the Attorney General, Northumberland County District Attorney and state Department of Banking and Securities. If prosecuted, a conviction could carry a felony criminal penalty of jail time.
Kashnoski was charged with two felony counts and one misdemeanor count of violating the state ethics act. A trial date is not yet scheduled.
Kashnoski is no longer employed by either bank.
Kashnoski previously denied any wrongdoing. He started a GoFundMe account detailing his innocence and soliciting for online donations; he received $490 toward a $20,000 goal — the last of which was a $20 donation from four months ago.