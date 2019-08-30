HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania needs to examine the way cyber schools are funded and explore whether there should be criteria used to determine if students should be allowed to study online at home, former state Education Secretary Gerald Zahorchak said Friday.
Ensuring that children who turn to online classes can succeed is vitally important because too often students quickly fall behind their peers if they unsuccessfully try cyber school enrollment, Zahorchak said.
Zahorchak served as Education Secretary during the administration of former Gov. Ed Rendell, a Democrat.
Cyber schools may be fine for students who’d otherwise be home-schooled, he said. For students who are trying to avoid public schools because of behavioral problems or are just unwilling to show up for school every day, the cyber programs only make matters worse.
A recent analysis by researchers at Stanford University found that in Pennsylvania, “students lose an academic year in math and reading for every year they spend in cyber school,” Zahorchak said.
The Education Commission of the States found that of the 44 states that have charter schools, only 22 allow students to enroll in schools that offer classes online.
“Pennsylvania’s current legislation seems to have the least amount of accountability and the only illogical funding system,” Zahorchak said.
There are 140,000 children enrolled in charter schools in Pennsylvania, about 37,000 of them enrolled in online-based schools, according to the Department of Education.
Charter schools and cyber schools, in particular, have become a hot-button subject at the Capitol.
Earlier this month, Gov. Tom Wolf used an executive order to demand that charters boost their ethics rules and adopt more transparent financial practices. He also called on the General Assembly to boost the standards that charter schools must meet, cap enrollment for low-performing charters, and overhauling the way the charters are paid.
Charter reform legislation has remained stalled in the General Assembly. The House passed a package of charter reform bills in June, that have not moved in the Senate. Senate appropriations chairman Pat Browne, R-Lehigh County, instead suggested that Wolf convene a special session of the General Assembly to spur lawmakers into action.
With the broader charter reforms in limbo, education funding advocates had hoped that a new special education funding commission would examine the controversy over cyber school tuition rates. But legislative leaders have barred that commission from tackling the cyber school payments. Browne, who is co-chair of that funding commission, said it doesn’t make sense to look at cyber school special education funding without also looking at the online schools’ rates for educating all their students.
Special education funding is particularly thorny because school districts get billed far more for students identified as needing special education services, Zahorchak said.
The state should require that the school district that is getting billed for the student’s tuition is also involved in the discussions about whether or not a student needs special education services while enrolled in cyber programs, Zahorchak said.
For 2018-19, the special education charter school tuition rate was, on average, more than $14,000 per student higher than the regular education tuition rate, according to the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officers. For 2018-19, special education charter school tuition rates ranged from $16,600 to nearly $54,000 per student, according to the school business officials’ group.
Cyber school operators counter that they have operating costs that are ignored in the debate over how they are funded.
For instance, to help students take standardized tests, the school must arrange testing at dozens of locations, said Maurice E. Flurie, III, president and CEO, Commonwealth Charter Academy Cyber Charter School, the second-largest cyber school in the state, according to Department of Education data.
His school “deploys its entire teaching and administrative staff of over 600 individuals across the state in more than 65 locations throughout the various testing windows. Costs incurred by CCA include securing facilities more than a year in advance, transportation, lodging, and meals for staff during this time frame,” Flurie told the Senate Education Committee in testimony earlier this month.
Special education creates similar challenges because the cyber schools can’t use one group of special education professionals to serve all their students. Instead, to serve students all over the state, the cyber school must find education professionals across the state, often with little or no cooperation from the intermediate units that typically help schools provide those types of services, he said.