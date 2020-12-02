SELINSGROVE — A former Selinsgrove assistant principal faces new felony counts of unlawful contact with minors after second victim came forward, state police said.
Christopher S. Morrison, 39, was charged by Selinsgrove state police on Nov. 9 with two felony counts of soliciting a minor to send intimate images and felony unlawful contact of a minor, according to a criminal complaint.
Morrison was originally charged in August with six felony and three misdemeanor charges, including child sex abuse and corruption of minors.
Troopers say a second victim was interviewed about incidents that occurred between April 15 and May 1.
According to a criminal complaint, the 13-year-old victim told police Morrison reached out on the app Snapchat, using the name "David Coe," and asked if she had sex since school was out because of COVID-19.
Morrison told the teen he "was in need" and requested to send pictures to him, according to police.
Troopers contacted Snapchat and preserved the screen name, according to police.
In September, troopers received information from Snapchat showing the account "David Coe" was linked to Morrison's email and phone number, troopers said.
Morrison was arraigned on the new charges before Middleburg District Judge Lori Hackenburg and bail was set at $170,000.
In August, troopers launched an investigation after a victim told police Morrison was asking young girls to send him nude photographs, according to police.
An 11-year-old girl told police he was asking for "nasty stuff" and she was scared and a 14-year-old girl said she had to block him after receiving repeated calls online, court records said.
During a group video chat, one of the girls grabbed a screenshot of Morrison, who had identified himself as a fifth-grade Selinsgrove Area School District student. The girl's father posted the photo on Facebook asking for help in identifying the individual and Morrison called him to apologize and say he was intoxicated, court records said.
During an interview with police, Morrison confessed to soliciting the girls while under the influence of alcohol and said that during the past two years he has created a new Snapchat account one to two times a month, court records said.
Morrison was employed in the Selinsgrove Area School District for four years and resigned as assistant principal after it became public that he was a suspect in the investigation.
Morrison will appear before Selinsgrove District Judge John Reed on Dec. 28 for a preliminary hearing.
