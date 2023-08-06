Selinsgrove Borough Council members have overseen the allocation of more than $1.5 million from the Rudy Gelnett Trust since 2012 and now a former council member says the trust should be handled by an outside entity to avoid the appearance of “inequitable business.”
In a letter sent last week to The Daily Item, former council member Sara Lauver said the trust fund should be handed over to another entity due to what she described as the borough council “conducting inequitable business with regard to the management of the Rudy Gelnett Trust Fund” stemming from the Regional Engagement Center’s request for funding.
In a telephone call with The Daily Item last week, Lauver said the Community Giving Foundation is a “neutral party and they have the experience” of distributing money.
“It’s a conflict of interest,” council member Richard Mease said of Lauver’s involvement in the pitch since she is a member of Community Giving Foundation: Selinsgrove, which has been affiliated since 2006 with Community Giving Foundation. The foundation invests more than 325 endowment funds for the benefit of communities in Snyder, Union, Northumberland, Montour, Columbia and lower Luzerne counties.
Former council president Marvin Rudnitsky’s wife, Raven Rudnitsky, also serves on the Selinsgrove foundation’s board of directors. The Rudnitskys are the parents of REC President Kelly Feiler who has been seeking $60,000 from the borough’s trust to support the center’s summer camp and after-school drop-in programs. Since fall 2018, the REC has received funding every year from the Gelnett Trust for a total of $272,885 in public funds, more than any other borough organization, including the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, Dauntless Hook & Ladder Fire Company and public swimming pool.
The latest request for funds by the REC has been delayed for months due to questions from the council about conflicting or lacking financial information provided in the application. In response, the REC board — which is led by Marvin Rudnitsky as chairman — hired Camp Hill attorney, Brian Murren, to assist in acquiring the funds. The council is expected to discuss the application at Monday’s public meeting.
In February 2022, Lauver, who at the time was a new board member of the Selinsgrove chapter of the Community Giving Foundation and a borough council finance committee member, brought foundation representatives to meet with borough Manager Lauren Martz, assistant manager Sheri Badman and the two other then-finance committee members, Marvin Rudnitsky and Bobbie Owens.
“This isn’t my new idea. They (members of the foundation) thought it would happen from the beginning,” said Lauver of members of the philanthropic organization’s expectation that it would administer the trust fund when it became available following Francis “Rudy” Gelnett’s death at age 95 in 2010.
At the 2022 meeting with borough officials, foundation representatives “talked about best practices (of handling a trust fund) and exploring whether they could manage” the Gelnett fund. “Their percentage of administrative fees is very low” compared to other groups, Lauver said.
Owens said they spoke about taking over the administration of the trust and the application process, with the borough paying the foundation to vet applicants while allowing municipal officials the final say on fund distribution.
The discussion didn’t last long once it was made clear that the trust fund is public money, she said. “Once the money is distributed, it is public money. I specifically asked what public monies or arrangements they had with other public entities and they had none at the time,” said Owens.
At the time of the meeting Lauver did not voluntarily disclose her involvement with the foundation, she said.
“I had to ask if (either Lauver or Rudnitsky) had any ties to it,” said Owens. Lauver said she was a board member but Rudnitsky said he was not, though Owens said she later learned his wife was a member of the board.
There have been concerns from borough administrators about the amount of work involved in the grant application for Gelnett Trust funds, Owens said, “but it was specifically due to the REC’s inability to file a (complete) grant application.”
Today, there is $5.7 million in the trust held at Fulton Bank and several council members say they want it to remain in the borough’s control to benefit Selinsgrove borough residents in keeping with the wishes of Gelnett, who died at 95 in 2010.
Mease is firm in his position that the trust remain under the administration of the borough.
“They’ll never sway my opinion on that,” he said. “I don’t believe moving those funds is going to benefit anybody except the people who want it moved.”
Council member Scott Frost said he would be willing to consider another “impartial and unemotional” entity that is not involved with the REC taking over the trust fund.
“As it stands with the volatility today, the trust is best right where it is,” he said.
Council member Shane Hendricks is more direct in his position.
“I would resign before I gave it up to another entity,” he said. “I have a fiduciary responsibility to the borough to make sure it’s there for residents and not for someone’s pet project.”
Hendricks questions why the REC hired an attorney — and how they could afford it — instead of answering council’s questions about its grant application.
“It’s a documentation issue,” he said. “I can’t make the numbers add up.”
And, he adds, REC representatives are lodging the only complaints about the distribution of Gelnett funds since it was established more than a decade ago.
“It’s a shame. Rudy would be disappointed it is causing this much of a problem and distress,” Hendricks said.