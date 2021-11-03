MIDDLEBURG — A former Selinsgrove Middle School assistant principal will serve nine months to eight years in state prison for unlawful contact with four minors.
Christopher S. Morrison, 40, was sentenced by Judge Michael H. Sholley in Snyder County Court Wednesday after pleading guilty earlier this year to four counts of felony unlawful contact with girls aged 11, 13 and 14.
Morrison, who will also be supervised by the state for five years after his release, could have faced a maximum of 30 months to 28 years in prison under the plea agreement.
He was working as an assistant school principal in August 2020 when he posed as a Selinsgrove Middle School student and contacted young girls, asking them to send nude photographs and engaging them in lewd discussions.
One of the girls saved a screenshot of Morrison and her father reported the contact to state police at Selinsgrove.
— MARCIA MOORE