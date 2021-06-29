MIDDLEBURG — Former Selinsgrove Middle School Assistant Principal Christopher S. Morrison pleaded guilty Tuesday to four counts of felony unlawful contact with a minor.
Morrison, 40, entered the plea before Snyder County Judge Michael H. Sholley. He will be sentenced this summer.
District Attorney Michael Piecuch said the charges stem from Morrison soliciting sexually explicit images from four children, ages 11, 13 and 14.
Morrison was serving as an assistant school principal last August when state police at Selinsgrove said he posed online as a student at Selinsgrove Area School District while asking for nude photographs from young girls.
One of the girls saved a screenshot of Morrison and reported the lewd contact.
More charges were filed in September when evidence arose that he had reached out on Snapchat to other girls.
In court records, Morrison admitted soliciting young girls while under the influence of alcohol. He resigned from the school district last summer after the criminal charges were filed against him.