SUNBURY — A 26-year-old man accused of severely beating his girlfriend's infant son in 2015 was immediately taken into custody on Friday after being sentenced to 6 1/2 to 20 years in state prison.
Michael Jordan Mason, formerly of Shamokin, pleaded no contest to a felony count of aggravated assault in August in the severe beating of the 17-month-old boy in September 2015. The boy almost died and will have learning disabilities his entire life, according to family.
In pleading no contest, Mason does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence against him that a jury might find him guilty. He received credit for 611 days and must pay court costs and fees.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said the officer was thorough and assistant DA Julia Skinner prepared an excellent prosecution.
“We are pleased with Judge Rosini’s sentence based on the gravity of this heinous offense,” Matulewicz said. “It sends a very strong message that this type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated. If caught the sentence will be steep.”
Mason, who has been free on $250,000 unsecured and supervised bail since May 2017, appeared stoic and unemotional as both the biological mother and adopted mother spoke in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini. Mason did not offer any comments to the judge nor to members of the media when being escorted to a sheriff's vehicle outside the courthouse.
"What were you thinking, Mr. Mason?" said the adopted mother, whose request to keep her name out of the public record was granted by the judge. "Did you cry? Did you feel responsibility? Do you feel anything at all?"
Police: Mason was agitated by cries, video games
Shamokin Patrolman Raymond Siko II charged Mason on Sept. 22, 2015, with three felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person. Mason pleaded to the most severe offense of aggravated assault and the other charges were dropped.
Police said Mason was intoxicated and playing video games while the infant was crying. He was agitated by the baby’s cries and losing the game, police said, so he dropped the child, knocked him against a wall, threw him around and held his face and neck to prevent crying. The boy suffered a fractured skull and brain trauma, multiple bruises, broken arms and other physical and emotional trauma, police said.
The infant spent nearly a month in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, and his health care team didn't know whether he would live. The boy, now nearly six, has learning disabilities, seizures and "an immense amount of fear and emotional stress," the adopted mother said.
"He will have love, he will have support, he will have every therapy he needs," she said. "We will not give up on him. He deserves to reach any and all goals he has in his life."
She said a no contest plea is not an apology and it is not accepting responsibility for the actions, but she encouraged Mason to seek the help he needs while in prison.
Mother: Jail is 'luxury'
The child is the son of Skie Scott, of Shamokin, and Daniel Bacorn, of Ulster, Bradford County. Scott through tears said Mason's action ripped her family apart and she lost custody of her children because of Mason.
"I cannot count the numerous times I spent crying," said Scott.
She said she has missed out on special occasions and life events and will miss out on more in the coming years. She said jail is a "luxury" compared to the emotional damage caused by Mason.
While Mason did not comment, defense attorney Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, said Mason's family was surprised to hear about the charges.
"This is baffling to them," Ulmer said. "He was well behaved, polite and good with children. That's what I've been told repeatedly."
Ulmer said a no contest plea is not about shirking responsibility and jail for a man sentenced in child abuse cases are not luxury. The conviction will affect Mason's relationship with his son and it will follow him around throughout his entire life, he said.
"My client has been informally advised that he can expect a welcoming party," said Ulmer. "It will not be friendly."
More than 20 people were in the courtroom, including employees from Children & Youth and court, the biological family, the adopted family, North Central Pennsylvania Bikers for Justice and Mason's family. The biker group comes out to show support for victims of child abuse and domestic violence.
"I hope his first night in jail is pleasurable," said North Central Bikers for Justice President Chad Benner.