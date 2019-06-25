SUNBURY — A former Shamokin Area School Board member accused of ethics violations is headed to trial in Northumberland County this fall.
Senior Judge Lawrence Clark Jr. of Dauphin County on Monday instructed court administration to schedule the trial for next available trial list submission. Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger said August and September are filled up, so the fall term would be the next available trial time. A date is not yet scheduled.
Richard Kashnoski, 42, of Coal Township, who has been free on $20,000 unsecured bail, was charged with two felony counts and one misdemeanor count of violating the state ethics act. He is represented by public defender Jasmin Smith.
Smith said she received all discovery evidence and they are ready for trial.
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission in October ordered him to pay a combined $12,930.88 in fines and restitution. An investigation found that Kashnoski violated three ethics rules regarding banking services awarded separately by the district both to Mid Penn Bank and Riverview Bank while he was employed by each institution. The investigation was referred to the Attorney General, Northumberland County District Attorney and state Department of Banking and Securities. If prosecuted, a conviction could carry a felony criminal penalty of jail time.
Kashnoski served on the Shamokin Area School Board from December 2013 through November 2017. He lost a re-election bid and is no longer employed by either bank.
Kashnoski previously denied any wrongdoing. He started a GoFundMe account detailing his innocence and soliciting for online donations; he received $420 since November toward a $20,000 goal.